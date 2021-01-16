Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.11. 445,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 500,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forterra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

