Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has $58.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen raised Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of FL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,375. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

