Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 45.7% in December

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 165,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 145,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

