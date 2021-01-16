Flowchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 56% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $12,671.26 and $16.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00453431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.11 or 0.04081585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016283 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

