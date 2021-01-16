FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Trading Up 0.5%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 8,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GQRE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

