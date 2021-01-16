FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 6,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

