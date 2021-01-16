FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 3,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 65,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.