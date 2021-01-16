Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.