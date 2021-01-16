Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.
About Fletcher Building
