Flash Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00044468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00115005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00240989 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,664.27 or 0.87437902 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

