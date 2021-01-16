Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 748,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 700,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $540.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

