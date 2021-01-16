Five Below, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Five Below by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Five Below by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

