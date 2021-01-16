Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CFO Sells $2,021,250.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $189.81. 674,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

