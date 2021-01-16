Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 172,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $12,301,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,921,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

