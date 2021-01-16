First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:GRID traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $87.96.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3,451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 73.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.