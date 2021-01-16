First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:GRID traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $87.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.