First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.68. 15,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 14,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000.

