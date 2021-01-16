First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 186,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 140,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the third quarter worth $326,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

