First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $38.91. 13,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 16,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

