First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 152,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,946. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

