First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.66 and last traded at $43.66. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.47% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

