First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 47.5% in December

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 825,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,623. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

