First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Moneywise Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,623. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

