First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,051.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,520 shares of company stock worth $4,916,350. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

