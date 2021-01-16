First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,967 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PPL by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in PPL by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.57 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

