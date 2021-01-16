First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $665,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.22. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

