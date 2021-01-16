First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

PNW stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

