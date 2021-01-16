First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,717,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.24 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.