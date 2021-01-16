First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $460,000 Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 41.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 199,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $95.19 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

