First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 165 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CME Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $4,988,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.89. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

