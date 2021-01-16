First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires New Shares in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $585.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,800 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

