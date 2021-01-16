First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 440 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

