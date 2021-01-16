First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 15,530,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,540,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.
The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.