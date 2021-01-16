First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 15,530,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,540,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.