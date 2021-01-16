First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,918. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

