First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. 900,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,923. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

