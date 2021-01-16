First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 887,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

