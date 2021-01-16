First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $270,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.49 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $795.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

