First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 9,535 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 298,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 241,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE DAR opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

