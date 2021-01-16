First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 5,166 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 140.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after buying an additional 816,792 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 642,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 616,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.