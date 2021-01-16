First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

