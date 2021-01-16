First Hawaiian Bank Invests $510,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VVV opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

