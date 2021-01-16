First Hawaiian Bank Has $533,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $295.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

