First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 40,758 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

