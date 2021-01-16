First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.64

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 11898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

