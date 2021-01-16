First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Up 68.8% in December

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 841,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FFBC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 484,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

