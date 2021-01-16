First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.44. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCCO. Stephens began coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Community has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 9,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Community by 382.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.