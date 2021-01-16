First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,924 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 279.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 136.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 225.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 41.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

NYSE:LDL opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $572.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.