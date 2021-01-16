First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,888 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

NYSE VLO opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $93.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

