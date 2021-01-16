First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 162 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

NYSE PRI opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

