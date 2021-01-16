First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $90,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.44 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

