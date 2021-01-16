First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $307,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

