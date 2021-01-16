First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $237,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.